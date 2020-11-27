Spider-Man Swings on in With Our Newest Holiday Guide

The Bleeding Cool gift guides continue as we call upon our favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man. Spider-Man is a fan-favorite character from Marvel Comics that is well known by many people. If you know a Spider-Man fan, then these are some of the best collectibles that you will want to get this holiday season. Kicking things off first is the return of retro Spider-Man, with new figures from Hasbro for their 6" Marvel Legends. The first wave and a couple of solo drops have already released, giving collectors highly detailed and articulated figures on a cool retro card back. Some figures that can be bought include Spider-Man, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Green Goblin, Mysterio, Kingpin, and more. The figures a very between $19.99 to $29.99 depending on who you decide to purchase and here. All of these figures can be found online, and they will be the perfect gift to open this holiday season for those wall-crawling fans.

If you want something a little cheaper to fit your Spider-Man budget, then Funko will be your next place for your holiday shopping. They offer a huge variety of Spider-Man Funko Pops covering different costumes and poses from all over the Marvel universe. Spider-Man has donned quite a few different iconic costumes throughout his comic book history and Funko brings them to like Spider Armor, Captain Universe, Venomized, Far From Home, and much more. They can be found all over like here, here, and here to find the best one that fits your friends or family needs.

The last Spider-Man collectibles we want to cover is the Titan Hero Series from Hasbro. These enlarged action figures are the perfect stocking stuffers or simplistic gift for kids or adult fans. These figures are based on the new different characters from the Spider-Man animated series. There is a nice variety of Titan Hero Series figures with normal and some getting special venomized versions of the characters with Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Iron Spider, Spider-Man 2099, and much more. They are not very articulated but have movable arms and legs, but the 12-inch figures will be a fun addition to any fans collection out there this holiday.