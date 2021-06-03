Funko Celebrates 80 Years of Captain America In The Latest Corp Box

The most recent Funko subscription box from Amazon has arrived that celebrates the Year of the Shield. Funko subscription boxes are nothing new, and the Marvel Collector Corp box has been exclusive to Amazon for the past couple of years. Each box comes with a theme and is filled with a great variety of Funko products from Pop Apparel, Pocket Pops, and of course, the best part; Pop Vinyls. This month was dedicated to the Year of the Shield as 2021 marks 80 years since Captain America has debuted in Marvel Comics. So let us crack open some ice and see what Cap has inshore for us with his very own Funko Marvel Collector Corp package.

Kicking things off first, collectors receive a simple Captain America shield decal as well as a classic WWII Cap shield pin. As for the Pop Tee, Funko included an amazing design that captures some popular versions of Captain America over the years. These designs even include Pop designs of Cap that Funko has yet to even release, these designs in crude Secret Empire, U.S. Agent, Classic Costume, Old Man Power Suit, and the Winter Soldier-inspired comic suit. The Pop Tee's are one of the best products in these Funko subscription boxes, and it is always a surprise to see what design is released.

Of course, for the main course, Marvel fans got not one but two new Year of the Shield Pop capturing Captain America from different moments in time. Up first is his Nomad costume from when Cap gave up the red, white, and blue design, which will be a fun Pop for any fan of this classic heroic costume. The second Pop, on the other hand, is my favorite of the set, with the WWII Ultimates Captain America capturing Steve from another universe. The WWII costume is always awesome, and Funko captured it perfectly with this amazing sculpt. This entire Marvel Collector Corp box is well done, and while it is unavailable for now, it will come back later on, but fans can find the newest Marvel Collector Corp box here. It looks like the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series What If? is up next, and I can not wait to see what Pop comes out of it. Will we see T'Challa Starlord, Zombie Cap, or maybe Peggy Carter Captain America? This is one box you won't want to skip.