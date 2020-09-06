Funko MCU Television – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (2013)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had a fast variety of characters outside of just superheroes. Some of those characters were so popular than they actually broke out of the big screen and moved on to the television with some MCU spinoffs. Two characters come to mind when I think of TV hits, and that is Director Coulson and Agent Carter. Following Agent Coulson's death in The Avengers, this is the perfect place to kick off a deeper dive into Marvel's Agents of SHIELD Funko Pops. There are four Funko Pops in this line with three solo releases and one Pop Rides. Let's not wait for any longer jump into the Marvel vault and look at the Funko Agents of SHIELD Pop vinyls.

Up first is the three solo releases with, of course, the main man himself Agent Coulson. He was the first agent to get released all the way back in 2014. He features the classic old-school Funko Pop mold; the box is mostly the same as other but features a character portrait on the back. This portrait design stays with the Pop series with the other character too and does not reference other Pops in the line. The next agent to get her own Funko Pop is Agent Melinda May. This popular Agents of SHIELD character keep her classic S.H.I.E.L.D outfit with a new body mold.

Last but not least, one of the more popular characters agent Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake also joined the ranks. With the final season of the show wrapping up this year, this Pop character has gained quite the popularity with prices even ranging up to $90 for her. She features her "superhero" outfit and is a worthy collectible for Marvel'sAgents of SHIELD fans or a fan of her character in the comic books.

Driving on in, or should I say flying on in next is Director Coulson and his convertible Lola. This Funko Pop is beautifully designed as it features the infamous Director of S.H.I.E.LD with his sunglasses on. He is in his bright red corvette with the wheels in flying mode and the logo on the front. They don't make Funko Pops as they used to and you can use see that with this MCU design. The Pop Rides were always an interesting concept, and I'm glad that Funko decided to give one to the Marvel Cinematic Universe one with Agent Coulson behind the wheel.

We now want to shift our eyes on to Agents of SHIELD character that deserve the Funko Pop treatment next. The show went on for many seven seasons and had a massive cast of characters, so it's kind of hard to narrow it down. However, for our list, we are going to keep simple and sweet with some major players. Some of those players are Jemma Simmons, Leo Fitz, Mac, Grant Ward, Yo-Yo, and some other cool character designs like Deathlok and Ghost Rider. Each of these characters played a big role in the uprising of S.H.I.E.L.D through all of their crazy adventures over the years. The show had a lot of twists and turns, and it was amazing how it tied in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agent Coulson is the whole reason the Avengers united in without him, who knows where the world will be. Each one of these Funko Pops is sadly vaulted, so it will be hard to come bye. However, Funko is constantly releasing new Marvel Pops, which can be found here, so who knows what they have up their sleeves next. We can only hope that with the popularity of the final season can bring a couple of our favorite characters back for one last mission.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.