Funko MCU – Guardians of the Galaxy – Rocket Edition

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe decided to get cosmic so does Funko with their massive line of Guardians of the Galaxy Pop wave. There were a lot of characters in this set with the two fan-favorites getting priority with Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Bradley Cooper took over like the infamous voice of Rocket was a surprise for fans and his collectibles where hot at the time. In the Guardians of the Galaxy wave, we got five exclusive Rocket Raccoons which is more than Star-Lord who only got 4. Each one is slightly different than the previous one but they are all fun and amazing for any collectors MCU Collection. It is time to strap in, lock and load, grab that robotic eye, and fly right on into our next Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure.

Beginning our journey is the first standard Rocket Raccoon Funko Pop that was a Hot Topic Exclusive Pre-Release. This is the same as the common but features a special Hot Topic sticker and it has Rocket in his flight suit and his favorite gun in his hand. Things then start to get more exclusive as we move on with the PX Exclusive Rocket that is wearing a Ravager's costume. It is similar to his original release but has different colors on the suit and the Ravagers symbol on his chest. Things then start to get hairy as both of those figures to get a special flocked variant with the first one being another PX Previews Exclusive. This is nearly the exact same figure as the previous Ravagers on but shows off a Flocked Rocket in all his glory. The Flocked trend continues as we hit the 2014 San Diego Comic Con with the next exclusive that has the normal version but now a little hairier. The wisecracking raccoon adventure comes to an end with his final Pop as he teams up with Potted Groot for a 2015 San Diego Comic Con Exclusive. This Rocket and Groot come out of the final scene with his new blue suit and his best friend in hand. Of course, this dynamic duo and the rest of the Rocket Raccoon figures are a worthy addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy Funko Pop line.

Rocket Raccoon was hilarious in the Guardians of the Galaxy and a fan-favorite character for many fans. His collectibles were must have at one point but have slowly dwindled down since the film release. 2014 Flocked San Diego Comic Con Rocket is currently the rarest of the whole Funko Guardians of the Galaxy Pop line coming in at roughly $45. Most of these Funko Pops are vaulted and with brand new plenty of new Marvel Pops coming out fans can start from the ground up with new Pops here. The Guardians of the Galaxy play a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Funko was wise to expand this wave will plenty of Rockets. It is one of my favorite Funko Pop lines in the Funko MCU and should be on any list for any Marvel collector.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.