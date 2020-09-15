Funko New York Comic Con Reveals – The Simpsons & Spongebob

Day 2 of the New York Comic Con 2020 Funko Pop reveals continue things get yellow with the next reveals. Starting things off begins in the town of Springfield with the beloved cartoon The Simpsons. There are two reveals for this wave with the long-awaited Funko Pop debut of Comic Book Guy. This has been a rumored character for quite some time and he is nicely sculpted and a great addition to the lineup. Funko also announced a new Treehouse of Horror Simpsons Pop with Wolf Bart perfect for the Halloween season. Finally, we travel under the seas with two extraordinary and retired superheroes with Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. These two classic Spongebob Squarepants characters will me must-have collectibles for fans of the show.

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Basing everything off the last online event, the Funko-Shop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. Fans will be able to find them here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.