Naboo Royalty Arrives with Mattel's SDCC Star Wars Hot Wheels

Mattel is already getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 with some brand new collectibles like a new Star Wars Starship

Article Summary Mattel unveils SDCC 2024 exclusive Royal Naboo Starship celebrating The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary.

Limited edition Hot Wheels Starships Select features a movie-accurate silver finish exclusively for SDCC.

The collectible’s diorama packaging depicts the epic duel between Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul on Tatooine.

Available for $30 starting July 25 on Mattel Creations, this Hot Wheels item is a must-have for Star Wars fans.

Mattel is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 with an excellent selection of new limited edition collectibles for the event. As usual, Hot Wheels is making another impressive appearance, inching a new release from a galaxy far, far away. One of Mattel's newest Hot Wheels releases is a new Star Wars Starships Select that helps celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace. It is time to make an emergency landing at Tatooine as the Royal Naboo Starship is the newest Mattel SDCC exclusive. These boxes are always nicely designed, and this one shows off the Naboo Starship in the desert as Qui-Gon Jinn takes on Darth Maul. A Star Wars movie-accurate silver finish is used for this release, and it will only be featured in this SDCC exclusive. Return to the events of The Phantom Menace with Mattel and Hot Wheels for SDCC, with the starship getting a $30 price tag and a July 25 release date on Mattel Creations.

Hot Wheels STAR WARS Starships Select Royal Naboo Starship

"Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace™, this die-cast Star Wars™ Starships Select vehicle is crafted to highlight the shining exterior of the Royal Naboo Starship. The diorama packaging showcases its elegance against the harsh landscape of Tatooine. It's a stunning contrast, reflecting not just the sands of the desert, but also the battle between good and evil in this spectacular film."

HOT WHEELS® STAR WARS™ STARSHIPS SELECT™ ROYAL NABOO STARSHIP™

First-ever appearance of this ship in Starships Select

Movie-accurate silver VUM finish, will only ever be used for this edition

Package dimensions: 7.46" H x 5.43" D x 5.43" W (18.95 x 13.79 x 13.79 cm)

Diorama packaging features Qui-Gon Jinn battling Darth Maul on the blister

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

