Funko Unveils New Limited Edition 10" Galactus Pop Vinyl

Fans are already invested in WandaVision as we all curiously await the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad. With the introduction to S.W.O.R.D into the MCU and the Fantastic Four announcement coming to the MCU, fans are looking to the stars. There is one being more powerful than Thanos, and that would be the hungry cosmic entity Galactus. This iconic Marvel Comics villain has been a big part of the Marvel landscape, and now Funko is increasing his size with their newest Pop reveal. We had already seen a Galactus Pop when Funko unveiled their Fantastic Four line-up of Pops back in 2019. However, that size did not do the cosmic being any justice as they announce a new 10" Jumbo Pop. The Pop will be limited to only 20,000 pieces and will be a PX Exclusive so that he will be a hot ticket item for fans.

The 10" Funko Pop will feature a new arm mold, metallic paint job, and a Pocket Pop Sized Silver Surfer that can be attached and detached from his hand. This is one Pop that deserves an enlarged design, but why stop at 10 inches? Funko has already introduced their massive 18" Pop line, and if there was a design that was made to be that big, it would be Galactus. Galactus is a massive planet-eating god that the Fantastic Four and Avengers had to team up to save the world for. Releasing a 10 design of this villain is a step in the right direction, so let's hope to get a bigger 18" in the future, but until then, this will be a must-have Pop for any Marvel Comics fan. It is also nice that it is a limited edition, but with a 20,000 piece size, it won't be that hard to secure. PX Exclusive Pops can be secured at a local comic book store, so make sure you reach out to them and have them secure one for yourself. Pre-orders can be found online, but with 20,000 stores are limited to what they can pick up, and collectors try their luck here.