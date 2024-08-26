Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged:

RSVLTS Craves Brains as They Unleash A New Marvel Zombies Collection

RSVLTS is taking your wardrobe to new deadly levels as they dig up a new set of Marvel Zombies apparel that fans will sink their teeth into

RSVLTS is stepping into the multiverse as they debut a new set of Marvel Comics-inspired apparel. However, this is getting dark and twisted as the alternate reality where the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are turned into flesh-eating monstrosities comes to life. First appearing in Ultimate Fantastic Four #21 back in 2005, Marvel Zombies showcases the fall of heroes who still have their memories, power, and personality but are now burdened with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. Bring the horror of Marvel Zombies to your wardrobe with RSVLTS, as they help solidify your need for brains with button-ups, a shirt, and an undead hat. To make things even better, RSVLTS has finally released their Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary Bomber, which will surely take this collection to new levels.

Horrifying Heroes

"This one will turn heads. And maybe a few stomachs. You're gonna look flesh– err, fresh in this gloriously gory KUNUFLEX™ button-featuring artwork as savage as the zombie Super Heroes themselves. Don't decay, act now!"

Hangry – (Button-Down, Crewneck, and Hat)

"Insatiable style. We know you have great taste… which might be a bad thing when your favorite Super Heroes have a hankering for human. Better find your safe zone, because zombified versions of Hulk, Wolverine, Deadpool (more like un-Deadpool, amirite?), and more flesh-eating faces are coming at you on this epically creepy KUNUFLEX™ button down."

Marvel Est. 1939 Bomber Jacket

"Legendary Marvel heroes wear capes, shields, and metal body suits. Legendary Marvel fans wear this special limited edition 85th anniversary reversible bomber. What kind of hero are you gonna be today?"

Each of these are already up for purchase right now and will be offered from XS to 4XL in size. They all feature RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material, which does not fade or shrink and is stretchy for perfect comfort. The matching Crewneck Tee and the hat are a real treat here, and it is those small releases that can take a simple button-up to an entire outfit that will have zombies' mouths watering. Add some Marvel Zombies fun to your collection today, right on RSVLTS.com.

