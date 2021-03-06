DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release

With the widely popular success of Funko, many companies have partnered with them to release their own exclusives. Over the past years, we have seen some crazy exclusives with releases to 7-11, Baskin Robins, Foot Locker, McDonald's, and even AT&T. Each come with their own disaster as they somehow still don't understand the chaos of Funko fans. The latest disaster comes from DC Comics, who announced last week their exclusive Zack Snyder's Justice League 4-Pack set.

DC Comics announced that members of their online comic subscription DC Universe Infinite, would have early access to pre-orders for the exclusive set. This was a big deal for Justice League and Funko fans as it announced new collectibles were releasing for the infamous Snyder Cut. The Black & White Metallic DC Shop Funko 4-Pack included Darkseid, Black Suit Superman, Princess Diana, and Desaad. This was easily a must-have collectible for any fan of the Synder Cut; it is just too bad the release was handled poorly by the DC Comics Shop. Like any other release, news spread that the DC Universe Infinite exclusive set was live. However, this "Members Only" release was not so "Members Only" as it was also opened to the public. So, by this time, all collectors were attempting to purchase the $60 Funko pack making it sell out quite fast. This only leads to confusion of what members and non-members were able to purchase the exclusive pack and how DC Shop would handle the request. Their solution was simple, take down the order page, cancel some orders, including ones of members to their online comic subscription.

This is a huge letdown for any Funko fans who joined their service to get their hands on this unique collectible. The idea of a first-ever DC Shop Pop set, let alone a 4-Pack for Zack Snyder's Justice League, was a huge bonus for the service. Funko debacles are not new, and companies by now should know the chaos of online releases. A simple online password or an email to DC Universe Infinite fans seems like it would have been the best solution to send out this pack. Rumors of the Justice League 4-Pack set being limited to only 500 pieces have spread, and if that was the case, that seems like something DC Comics should have been upfront with. There might be another release down the road, but this is just a poor execution by DC Comics to pull in new subscribers only to let them down only days after their subscription for the month locked them in. Fans who do not have to be members can purchase solo releases of each of these black and white exclusive Funko Pops here. They will seemingly be released each week with Darkseid already out and Princess Diana coming next week.