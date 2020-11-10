Funko Announced New Pops for the Hit Anime Series Fruits Basket

Funko has announced that the hit anime and manga series Fruits Basket is getting its own Pop vinyl set. The story of Fruits Basket tells the tale of Tohru Honda, who meets the Sohma family only to find out that the animals of the Chinese zodiacs possess them. The family is cursed to turn into their animal forms under certain circumstances. Over the course of her adventure, Tohru learns more about herself and how much others care for her as she helps the Sohma family grown. Funko brings things beloved anime to life with a great set of Pop vinyl. There are seven Pops in total being released, with four being set as commons and three will be getting special retailer exclusives.

The four common Fruits Baskets Pops start with Tohru Honda, Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Sohma. To make things even better, the retailer exclusive will feature each Chinese zodiac along with the Funko Pops. Hot Topic will be getting Kyo Sohma, and his cat zodiac, Yuki, and his mouse zodiac are going to the local comic book stores as it is a Specialty Series Pop. Lastly, Shigure with his dog zodiac, are going to exclusive to Funimation. Fruits Basket fans will not want to miss out on these amazing Pops that will only enhance their anime collection. All of the common releases can be found located here and are set to release in January 2021. Retailer exclusives are a little harder to track as they never coordinate their releases, so stay tuned to their social media for exact dates. It is nice to know that Funko is expanding its animation collection as a lot of anime and manga series don't have a lot of collectibles to their name.

"Coming Soon: Funko Pop! Animation: Fruits Basket. Pre-Order now!"