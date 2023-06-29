Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars Figure with Clone Commander Appo

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way from Hasbro as collectors can add the Clone Commander Appo to their shelf

A new member of the Star Wars Clone 501st Squadron comes to like with Commander Appo. Appo was a fellow soldier who joined the fallen Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in the purge of the Jedi Temple in Revenge of the Sith. He made a small appearance in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that was just enough time to give him a new action figure. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series line, Commander Appo is reporting for duty! This Clone Commander features a removable helmet and two blasters, which are always a good choice. Star Wars fans love to bring these Clone Troopers home, especially with removable helmets, and Commander Appo will be a fine soldier for any 501st collection. Collectors will be only able to find him at Target Stores, and he is priced at $27.99, with pre-orders arriving on July 14, 2023, right here. Be on the lookout for the Target Exclusive battle-Dmanaged Darth Vader as well to finish your Obi-Wan Kenobi collection.

Commander Appo Reporting for Duty with New Star Wars Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COMMANDER APPO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES COMMANDER APPO figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

"A Clone Trooper in service to the Galactic Republic, Appo participated in several critical battles against the Separatists. He accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant's Jedi Temple as part of Order 66. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a removable helmet. Available to pre-order 7/14 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target."

