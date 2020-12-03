New Avengers Assemble Victory Shawarma Funko Pop Series Revealed

The Avengers assemble once again, but this time it's for some victory Shawarma with this new six part Funko set. Amazon has revealed that they are releasing yet another deluxe Funko Pop series featuring the Avengers. Amazon just concluded their last Avengers Assemble deluxe sets, which showcased an iconic rotating scene from the Battle of New York in The Avengers. This time they are relaxing for some Shawarma in this fun and highly detailed set. Just like last year, each figure will be released every other month, and fans will not know the next Pop until the first one ends. This means that it will take fans a whole year just to complete the entire Victory Shawarma scene. The first Avenger that has been revealed is Bruce Banner, who is powered down and ready to eat. He is shown as sitting at the table surrounded by food, which of course, is one hearty meal for the fight that they just had.

These new connecting Funko Pop deluxe sets are truly something else, and it takes your Funko Pop collection to the next level. I just finished the first Avengers Assemble scene, and it will be fun to continue the hunt and add this hilarious end credit scene to my own collection. The Avengers Victory Shawarma Bruce Banner Pop from Funko is the first out of six in the series and will be an Amazon exclusive. He is not set to release until February 2021, but pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Make sure you don't miss out on these Funko Pops as they might sell out or vanish off the site making the set incomplete. Assemble the Avengers once again and fuel their appetite with these amazing new deluxe Pops.