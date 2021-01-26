The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Pops Announced at Funko Fair

Your favorite misfit superhero family is back once again as the newest Funko Fair reveal is for The Umbrella Academy. This comic turned tv series has taken the world by storm, and we just can't get enough of the Hargreeves. Funko has finally added unveils new Pops are coming from the latest season, and each one is just packed with character. There will be 9 Umbrella Academy Pops coming, with 1 of them being released as a retailer exclusive. This wave of Umbrella Academy Pops will consist of:

Luther

Baby Pogo

Number 5 w/ Axe

Vanya

Klaus

Ben

Allison

Diego

Vanya (Glow in the Dark) – Target Exclusive

This Umbrella Academy release will also consist of Pocket Pop keychains of Season 1 designs of Klaus, Number 5, Pogo, and Vanya. The Season 1 Vanya Chase will return as well, so fans can get a miniaturized version added to their collection as well. There is no Chase for Season 2, but the Vanya GITD Target Exclusive is pretty amazing Pop; from her design to her pose, this will be nicely sought after Pop by collectors. Fans of the Umbrella Academy will definitely want to add these to your growing collection if you are a fan of the series. With a new wave of Umbrella Academy, it is unclear how the aftermarket will affect the already releases Season 1 Pops. I do know that Klaus has gained popularity since the first season, and this new release might affect the value of that. Each of these Umbrella Academy Pops is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. The Target Exclusive Vanya is going in and out for pre-order, and fans can try to get one for their collection here. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair TV Pop reveals as they come.