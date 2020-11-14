Funko Visits Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with Grey's Anatomy Pops

Funko is taking a trip to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they announce the long-awaited Pop Vinyl debut of the hit television series, Grey's Anatomy. The show tells the tale of a group of young doctors at the hospital originally called Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital. They start as interns and work their way up the ladder as they learn to grow from the problems at hand and with each other. One of the main leads is Meredith Grey, who is the daughter of a famous surgeon and now struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues at the hospital. The hit doctor show just recently started their 17th season of the show, and there is no better way to celebrate than with Funko Pops. Funko is capturing all of that Grey's Anatomy magic in four Pops in this wave, with some iconic characters getting the Pop treatment.

Meredith Grey

Miranda Bailey

Derek Shepard

Cristina Yang

Grey's Anatomy is easily one of the bigger doctors shows on television, so it is surprising that it took this long for them to come out. With 17 seasons, Funko has plenty of characters to choose from if they decide to contour pursuing the show in Pop form. Some other characters we would love to see in Pop form in waves 2 and 3 would be Jo Wilson, Alex Karev, Richard Webber, Izzie Stevens, Jackson Avery, Owen Hunt, and George O'Malley. The Grey's Anatomy cast is extensive and well-beloved that it is really hard to narrow down favorites. However, Funko is starting things off right with some amazing characters that are widely popular are well know in the show. All of the Grey's Anatomy Funko Pops is set to release in March 2021 and are set as common releases. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.