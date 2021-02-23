Funko is Not Throwing Away Their Shot With Hamilton Pops

Raise a glass to freedom as Funko debuts the amazing and talented cast of Broadways' Hamilton in Pop form. Everyone will be in The Room Where It Happened as Funko reveals 7 Pop vinyls of the hit musical. Fans will be able to add Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, The Schuyler Sisters (Eliza, Angelica, and Peggy), and George Washington to their growing Pop collection. Hamilton fans can even add a special version of A-L-E-X-A-N-D-E-R as he gets an exclusive Blue Coat Walmart exclusive. For Hamilton fans who want a small companion for their keys, they will be able to add Pocket Pops for Washington, Alexander, Burr, and Angelica. Hamilton does not hesitate, and neither should you, as pre-orders are already live, and fans can check out pictures of each character below.

What Comes Next? Well, I would suggest pre-ordering the Pops you want for your collection, which can be found here. Funko is not throwing away their shot by releasing these Pops as fans have been waiting for them since the release of the play in 2015. The Disney+ stream of the hit musical took the play to new heights, and now fans can bring each of them home. I would love for us to see a couple more of these come out and have Thomas Jefferson coming home for the next wave. There are also plenty of costume changes to add a nice set of variant Pops that Funko could release. Either way, Funko captures the likenesses of each Hamilton character perfectly, making these the best collectibles for Pop and non-Pop fans. Each Hamilton Funko Pops is set to release in July 2021 and is priced at just $10.99 (depending on the retailer).