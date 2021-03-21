The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls

The Avengers never back down from a fight, even if it is a skyscraper tall monster destroying New York City. Marvel Comics' newest story showcases Earth's Mightiest Heroes as you have never seen them before, in themed Hulk Buster armor? That is the story behind Avengers: Mech Strike as the Avengers get large in charge with their own Mech Suit giving some action to a wacky idea. Funko has revealed that they are bringing that concept to life with their newest Marvel Pop Vinyls. There is 11 Pop in total with 5 retailer exclusives and 6 common releases. For the common releases, Marvel fans will be able to get Mech Strike Pops for Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, and even Doctor Strange.

The high powered Mech Funko action does not end there as the retailer exclusives will consist of Walmart getting a 10" Captain America, Venom, and a cool Thor Pop tee. Some of these Avengers Mech Strike Pops will light up the night, too, with glow in the dark variants of Captain America (FYE), Hulk (Funko Shop), and Black Panther (Target). Each of these designs re very unique and will be a cool collectible for any fan of that legendary hero. Captain Marvel and glow in the dark Hulk are my favorite releases and will be on my wish list when they release. Marvel is getting pretty wild with their latest ventures from luchadores to mech suits; it seems like they are trying to cover all of their genre bases. It only makes you think what crazy concept the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will get themselves involved with next? All of the common Avengers Mech Strike Funko Pops are already live for pre-order here. They are set to release in May, and some pre-order for exclusives are starting to pop up too.