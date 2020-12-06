Funko MCU – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Groot Edition

Our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Funko MCU adventure is coming to a close. We end our coverage by looking at all of the Groot Funko's that Funko did release for the film. There was a total of nine Funko Pops in this wave, eight of which were released retailer exclusives. Kicking things off first is the Baby Groot in the Ravagers out that we see when Yondu and Rocket threw into a prison after the ship mutiny. There are three Ravanger outfit Pops with the first one that was exclusive to Walmart featuring an angry Groot. Next, we have an FYE exclusive Groot with a robotic eye that we see in the montage of him trying to get Yondu's fin. The last suited Pop is a Hot Topic exclusive that shows the Ravagers Groot carrying the Ravagers symbol.

The Hot Topic exclusive Pops for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 do not end there either. Candy Groot is here as our next exclusive, which comes from the Rocket hyperdrive debacle. Next up, we have the Toys "R" Us exclusive Groot with a bomb that is a hilarious scene that we see towards the end of the film. Funko really captured the detail of the bomb quite nicely, and the expression on Groot's face just adds to the great design of this figure. Our next Groot is the rarest Funko Pop in the entire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 wave. This one is the Marvel Collector Corps. Exclusive Awesome Mix Vol. 2 version. This Funko Pop was not given in any of the subscription boxes but was sold exclusively to subscribers online. This is a fun and adorable Pop design that was very hard to get and still is and a worthy addition to any Marvel Pop collection.

Our last three Funko pops are some of the most interesting of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 wave. Up first is the 10-inch life-size Groot that was exclusive to Target. This is one of the first 10-inch Marble Funko Pops to come out and is very well done. It features a design similar to the original but gives it that special "life-size" design. We then get one of the final Pops to come out for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Amazon exclusive teenage Groot. This Funko Pop is, of course, a spoiler as we see Groot grow into a teenager during one of the end credit scenes of the film. This is a fun exclusive to have any collection, and it just pours out sass that you know that this teenager has. The last of Funko Pop I want to include in our coverage is not really attached to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 wave. Entertainment Earth has been releasing exclusive wooden deco Funko Pop designs, and one of them was Baby Groot. They used the exact same design as the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 common versions. The box is not the same, but it features a Guardians of the Galaxy logo that we have also seen on Cosmo the Dog Pop. It is mainly up to the collector if they want this design in their collection, as for me, you can never have enough Groot Pops.

Funko really loves to make Groot Pop Vinyls with 18 different versions released between both Guardians films. Another three were released for Avengers: Infinity War that we have yet to take a look at. Baby Groot was one of the biggest characters to come out of the second film, and it was an amazing marketing tool that fans just ate up. Most of these Funko Pops are vaulted now, and they will be hard to get now, especially that Marvel Collector Corps. Awesome Mix Vol. 2 mold. However, fans can start their own Marvel Pop collection today and here. There are constantly new Marvel Pops coming out, and with so many more Marvel Cinematic Universe films coming out, there are plenty of times to jump on board.

