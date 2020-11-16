Funko Serves Up Nuggets and Fries With More McDonalds Pop Vinyls

Funko and McDonald's have teamed up once again to reveal yet another wave of Pop vinyls. This will mark the second wave of figures that Funko has released, and this one contains some iconic Ad Icons that fans have been waiting for. Of course, kicking things off first is one and only Ronald McDonald, who is featured in his Rockout costume. This Ronald is ready to rock the house with this new Funko Pop design as he sports a guitar and sunglasses. Next, we will be getting the lovable Birdie, who was introduced in 1980 to promote new breakfast items. This classic character is wearing her iconic pink jumpsuit, scarf, and goggles. This yellow friend is ready to start your morning off right and will be a fun addition to the McDonald's gang. Funko then craves your hankering for the delicious McDonald's French fries as they announce two sets of the Fry Guys (Fry Kids). There will be two special 2-Packs featuring the delightful French fry mascots, one of which will be a retailer exclusive. The common Funko 2-Pack will have orange and blue Fry Kids, and Funko will be getting the exclusive on to the Funko-Shop that will have the green and red Fry Kids. These adorable little mascots will be the perfect addition to any French fry collectors collection or if you're trying to finish the set of McDonald's Funko Pops.

Funko then takes McDonald's fans back to 1988 with the return of the classic McNugget Buddies. That's right, those classic McDonald's Happy Meal toys are back and now becoming the newest McDonald's Funko Pops with five figures. One of them will be a retailer exclusive as the Scuba Nugget will be going exclusively to Target stores. Of the other McNuggets that will be released, we will be getting the Fireman Nugget, Rockstar Nugget, Tennis Player Nugget, and finally, the rootin' tootin' Cowboy Nugget. These adorable designs will be fun to collect and will make your lunchtime at the office or home a blast. Excluding the two retailer exclusives, all of these McDonald's Pops is set to release in February 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.