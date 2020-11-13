Jason Voorhees Returns for Friday the 13th from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is bringing back their Jason Voorhees One: 12 Collective figure from Friday The 13th Part 3. This highly popular figure can now bless you collections once again if you have missed him in the past. This iconic horror slasher is back and a perfect way to celebrate the actual Friday The 13th. The figure is packed with high amounts of detail and loaded with accessories. Some of these accessories include two beautifully detailed head portraits that will feature removable hockey masks. Jason Voorhees will also get all the weapons that are seen in Part 3 with his axe, a machete, a cleaver, a wrench, a fireplace poker, a knife, and a spear gun. The included axe is able to be placed in his wounded head, which is a nice tribute to the film.

The reissue of this Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th Part 3 is a great way to celebrate the official day. Jason is priced at $85.00, and he is set to release between May and July 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Reissues are fun to see as it gives both new and old collectors a chance to own some great figures and this one will be a must have for Friday the 13th fans, so don't miss out this time.

"Campers beware! Jason Voorhees from Friday The 13th Part 3 joins the One:12 Collective. The One:12 Collective Jason Voorhees figure includes two menacingly detailed head portraits and two removable hockey masks. Jason's axe accessory fits neatly into the gash on his wounded head as well as the crack in his hockey mask, recreating the iconic finale from Friday The 13th Part 3. The infamous Crystal Lake killer is outfitted authentically from the film. Jason comes complete with every weapon he used in the film: an axe, a machete, a cleaver, a wrench, a fireplace poker, a knife, and a spear gun.

Having recovered from the events of Friday The 13th Part 2, Jason Voorhees relocates to the Higgins Haven campsite, where a group of unsuspecting teenagers are enjoying an amiable weekend – that is, until Jason shows up and continues his deadly rampage."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE JASON VOORHEES FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand-painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R) One (1) spear gun holding hand (R) One (1) grabbing hand (R)



COSTUME:

Two (2) hockey masks (damaged & undamaged)

Button-down workmen's shirt

Workmen's pants

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) axe (fits into gash on wounded head or can be held)

One (1) machete

One (1) cleaver

One (1) wrench

One (1) fireplace poker

One (1) knife

One (1) spear gun

One (1) pitchfork

Each One:12 Collective Jason Voorhees figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.