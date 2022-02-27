Batman Future State Ghost-Maker Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys

There have been a lot of new characters in the world of Batman lately, and one of them is coming soon to McFarlane Toys. During Bruce Wayne's time training with the League of Assassins, he met a man by the name of Minhkhoa "Khoa" Khan. Rich and ready for the next challenge, this student took his skills to new levels and not of self-redemption as Bruce would, but the route of a mercenary. Taking on the name Ghost-Maker, this old yet new Batman character makes his debut "back" in the comics and is now fighting side by side with the Bat. McFarlane Toys has just revealed that Ghost-Maker will be joining the DC Multiverse 7" figure line. Ghost-Maker, will come with two swords (that can be sheathed) and is featured in his fantastic white and black "crime-fighting" suit.

This is one figure I am extremely looking forward to and I hope McFarlane Toys can do right by this fun new Batman character. I never thought I would say this, but I hope we can get a more modern version of Batman from McFarlane Toys that will pair well with Ghost-Maker. I hope other companies take note of this route and I hope we can get another with a fabric outfit, enhancing what is already there. The Future State DC Multiverse Ghost-Maker Action Figure is priced at $19.99, set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Future State DC Multiverse Ghost-Maker Action Figure – Bruce Wayne, while training to become Batman, befriended another student on the path toward justice—the man who would become Ghost-Maker! A master in all forms of hand-to-hand combat, the sword-wielding vigilante has a different, deadly approach to justice which often puts him at odds with Batman. Much like the Dark Knight, Ghost-Maker has an array of fabulous weapons and vehicles, and he will always strive to prove to Batman that his approach to justice is superior. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back