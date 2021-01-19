Funko Fair Star Wars Reveals – Return of the Jedi Pop Pins

Funko Pop Pins are a fairly new concept that only started to see collectors' shelves in 2020. We have seen many different franchises enter the Pin realm with Marvel, DC, Disney, and of course, Star Wars. Funko Has announced a new wave of Star Wars Pop Pins that capture some iconic members from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Five Pins have been revealed in this wave with one of them being a special chase variant, which is always a nice addition. This wave will consist of Carbonite Han Solo, Bounty Hunter Boushh Princess Leia, Skiff Guard Lando Calrissian, Jabba the Hutt, and Jabba the Hutt Metallic Chase.

Each Pop pin has the ability to attach to collectors' clothes as well as have a crown display stand to prop them up for display. These are some great Star Wars Pop Pins, and fans can now add some Jabba the Hutt flair to your Funko Jacket and other apparel. The Bounty Hunter Leia Pop is a holy grail Pop in the community, so this will be a fun addition for fans who always wanted one or want another for their collection. Pre-orders for each of the Return of the Jedi Pop Pins are already live and can be found located here. They will be priced at $15.99 each, and they are all set to release in March 2021.

"Expand your Pop! style with Pop! Pins! This large Pop! Pin measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, just like the Pop! Vinyl Figure it's based on. Not only does the pin have the standard pin backings so you can attach it to bags or a corkboard, it also has a "Funko Crown" pin stand, allowing it to stand up for a dynamic display! True to its namesake, the head is raised, making it pop from the body and the Pop! Pin comes packaged in a window display box."