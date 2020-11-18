Funko Officially Unveils My Little Pony Pops With Scented Variant

Funko has officially revealed their upcoming line up for the Retro Toys My Little Pony Pop vinyl wave. We originally saw these figures during the Funko Fun TV stream, along with some of their retro returns. We now get release dates and a full look at all of the upcoming My Little Pony figures that are releasing in this wave. There will be seven ponies in total, five of which are releasing as commons, and the other two will be set as retailer exclusives. These My Little Pony figures are dedicated to the original toy line from 1982, giving fans the return of some classic ponies. The five common release characters will be Blossom, Minty, Cotton Candy, Snuggle, and Butterscotch. Funko also will be releasing two Pocket Pops featuring Blossom and Cotton Candy to take your love for My Little Pony on the go. As for the retailer exclusives, Blue Belle will be going exclusively to Hot Topic, and GameStop will be getting another Cotton Candy that will be a special scented variant version. I am sure we will see more scented versions of most of these ponies in the future.

My Little Pony line is a big part of toy history, and they are right up there with G.I. Joe, Transformers, and the Masters of the Universe. It is nice that Funko is going back into the vault of retro toys to bring in new pop-ified versions of our favorite toys to life. All of the My Little Pony Funko Pops is set to release in February 2021. Pre-orders for all of the commons and Pocket Pops can be found located here. Pre-orders are already live for the Hot Topic exclusive a Blue Belle can be found here. The Scented Cotton Candy GameStop exclusive pony also up for pre-order and can be found located here.