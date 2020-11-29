Elvis Presley Is Back and Returns to Blue Hawaii With Funko

Bue Hawaii is an American musical romantic comedy that was released in 1961 featured the beloved singer Elvis Presley. Blue Hawaii was the first of three of his films to be filmed and shot in Hawaii with Girls! Girls! Girls! and Paradise, Hawaiian Style in the years to come. The film even had its own soundtrack, and it was sung by the man himself, Elvis Presley. The soundtrack was on the Billboard Pop Albums Chart for 79 weeks, and it was number one for 20 weeks. The soundtrack was even nominated for a Grammy Award in 1961. The hit single of the soundtrack was Blue Hawaii, which is a remake of the 1937 version from Bing Crosby. The newest wave of Elvis Presley Funko Pops has hit shelves, and one of them features Blue Hawaii Elvis Presley. Luckily, we were able to get one of these amazing collectibles in hand, and we wanted to show him off.

These are not the first Elvis Presley Funko Pops, as the original ones go for quite a bit of money. However, we got to see the return of the king with three new Pop vinyl featuring Jailhouse Rock, 68' Comeback Special, and of course, Blue Hawaii. The Pops feature different color packaging depending on which character you decide to get. Of course, we get a blue packaging for this Hawaiian special with Elvis's signature as the top logo. The figure itself is very well done, showing off the same Elvis outfit as seen on the Blue Hawaii soundtrack album. With a red Hawaiian shirt, lei, white pants, dress shoes, and ukulele in hand, Elvis is back and as smooth as ever.

Funko even captured the hair and facial expressions of Elvis perfectly and will please many fans. Being a big fan of Elvis Presley, I can only recommend that this is a must-have collectible. Packed with colorful detail, it pays a great tribute to an amazing artist, soundtrack, and movie. Fans and collectors can add their own Blue Hawaii Elvis Presley Funko Pop to their collection, as well as the other versions here. I can only hope that Funko continues with more Elvis Funko featuring designs; our suggestions would include the 1956 album Elvis Presley, 1960 album G.I. Blues, and maybe even the 1969 album From Elvis in Memphis. Are there any other specific versions of the king you would like to see in Pop form?