Funko Reveals Animated Spider-Man Target Exclusive Pop Vinyls

Target continues their Fall Geek Out event as they debut a whole exclusive wave of Pop Vinyls capturing an iconic web-headed hero. The iconic 90's Spider-Man: The Animated Series comes to life as a whole wave of figures is announced. This wave will consist of six Pops, one of which is part of a Funko Pop Tee, as well as an exclusive shirt and Pin set. Some iconic heroes and villains arrive from the beloved cartoon with Black Cat, Spider-Man, Madame Web, Doctor Octopus, and the devious Hobgoblin. Hobgoblin is also getting a Glow in the Dark variant that is bundled with a cool Pop tee showing the Marvel villain in action. The full announcement is as follows:

Sadly, this entire wave of animated Spider-Man is exclusive to Target, which is always a pain to get, and online pre-orders are even worse. I'm sure we will see a big restock later on, but for now, fans can check out Target's Collector Spot here for the whole page of the upcoming Spider-Man wave. Madame Web is currently the only Pop that is in stock and still up for pre-order, along with the coolest Pop tee around featuring the whole gang of Spidey heroes and villains on a nice blue shirt. Oddly enough, these Pops do not showcase the united Spider-Man logo, which is a bummer, but it is very nice to see these classic cartoon designs come back to life. Hasbro's Spider-Man Retro Collection is still the current top company giving fans some truly incredible Spider-Man collectibles, but these Pops are a nice runner-up. No release date is set, but I'm sure pre-orders will get canceled only to reappear online to then have them show up in-store under a wide variety of Street Dates and then sell out due to scalpers. Happy Hunting.