Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls

Funko's Festival of Fun is a couple of weeks and we move on to Day 2 of exclusive reveals with 8 more additional Pops. We already got a nice assortment of Pop during Day 1 with some highlights for The Witcher and DC Comics. While this event is no SDCC, it does have all of the NYCC 2021 Pop we were hoping to see, and Funko finished their reveals with Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and a couple of more. This set of reveals consists of:

The Simpsons – Stupid Sexy Flanders Pop!

Schitt's Creek – Alexis Pop!

John Lennon in NYC Shirt Pop!

Dragon Ball Z – Dodoria Pop!

Pokémon – Pikachu Sitting (DGLT) Pop!

– Pikachu Sitting (DGLT) Pop! Marvel Studios' What if…? Doctor Strange Supreme Unleashed Pop! 6"

Disney: Ultimate Princess – Jasmine (Gold) Pop! with Pop Pin

STAR WARS™ – Cad Bane with Todo 360 Pop!

There are at least two Pop Vinyls that I think will be massive hits this time around, starting with Cad Bane from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars series continues to be quite popular, and adding a hit bounty hunter like Cad to the Pop world will be a necessary addition for any Star Wars fan. The next and my personal favorite of the whole set of Festival of Fun reveals is the one, and only Doctor Strange Supreme Unleashed from the hit Marvel Studios What If…? Series. This 6" Pop is loaded with detail as it captures all of the darkness that his version of Doctor Strange consumed to bring back the one he loves. Some of the other worthy and notable Pops are Sexy Flanders and the new Pokemon release with the Diamond Collection Pikachu, which always sells out. All of these Festival of Fun exclusives are set to release on December 3, 2021, and we should see a list soon from Funko with locations and retailer locations.