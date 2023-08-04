Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: anime, demon slayer, funko

Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops

Step into the world of the hit animated series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba once again with Funko and their newest set of Pop Vinyls

Funko has been under some heat lately, with a lot of changes arriving from the hit collectible company. A massive set of layoffs are on the way, but that is not slowing them down, as new Pops are on the way. While many Pops seem to get lost on the shelves, the anime Pops are usually the first to go. A new set of Pops from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the way, featuring some new characters from the first season. This wave will consist of nine new Pops, with seven new characters, one retailer exclusive, and a Case variant. Demon Slayer fans will be able to collect the following:

Genya Shinazugawa

Swordsmith Haganezuka

Tamayo

Sabito

Makomo (Flower Headdress)

Yahaba Glow in the Dark – Previews Exclusive

Susamaru (Demon) Glow in the Dark Chase Variant



"Demons, beware! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1) Mystery Minis and exclusive vinyl figures are ready for a challenge. Get your hands on your favorite characters before they're possessed by someone else."

It is nice to see that even after everything is happening, new Pops are on the way, and Funko is not skipping a beat. With the arrival of Sabito and Makomo, one can only assume a masked version of these ghost kids will be on the list next. The glow in the dark Chase Variant for Susamaru and the demon Pops are always a nice touch, and these glowing demons really bring them to life. Each Demon Slayer Pop is packed with detail and are nice additions to the growing Pop anime line. Pre-orders for all of these are already live right here, with an August 2023 release. Be sure to check out all of the other new Pops from Funko right here.

