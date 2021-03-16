Seinfeld Exclusives Revealed by Funko With Pops, Tees, and More

Funko is keeping the 90's alive as they unveiled their retailer exclusive Pops for their new wave of Seinfeld Pop vinyl. Funko has already shown fans a huge varsity of upcoming Pops awn their new Seinfeld Funko Mini moments. This time it looks like we are getting a look at all of the retailer exclusives for Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Starting with the Pops, we are getting Kramer in his underwear, George in the purple face, Jerry Seinfeld in casual clothes, Jerry with PEZ, and even Soup Nazi with soup. Now we all just need a Seinfeld Pop that will have an electronic feature that plays that catchy theme. The fun does not end there either, as Funko is also releasing a huge assortment of Pop Tees, pins, and even a Kramer Pop Album display. Fans can find all of the upcoming retailer exclusive below, and they are starting to already get pre-orders online like here and here.

Funko is not holding back at all with this announcement of Seinfeld collectibles, making it a big day for fans of the beloved 90s sitcom. Each of the Pop Tees is very well designed and pretty hilarious, allowing fans to really spice up their wardrobe while capturing that Funko style. The Loungefly items are also pretty great, offering fans even more unique collectibles with their backpacks, wallet, and coin bag. Fans will not want to miss out on all of these awesome Seinfeld items for their collection, and fans who want to add some of the common Pop Vinyls will be able to do so here. Make sure you pre-order those retailer exclusives as you never know which ones will sell out. "I am out there Jerry, and I'm loving every minute of it!"