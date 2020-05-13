Funko Huckleberry Hound 10" with Chance of Chase Drops Today

Funko has announced another Funko-Shop exclusive Pop today and this time it looks like we see the return of another 10" Funko Pop. This series of Pops dominated the majority of 2019 and were starting to get overplayed. However, it is not often that we have seen Chase versions of these 10" and the last one we saw get a Chase was the 10" Trolls figure. Today that changes as the iconic Hanna-Barbara icon Huckleberry Hound has returned to the Funko fold in all his 10" glory. The Pop vinyl will also a chance at a Red Version Chase Variant. Being a Funko Shop exclusive Chase, this figure will be very valuable in the future and easily a hot ticket item. Most Chase opportunities are 1:6 and Funko has limited these to only 2 or person so the hunt will be on. This will make the Red Huckleberry Hound very sought after among the Hanna-Barbara collectors.

The 10" Funko Pop has always been interesting and this simplistic design goes great with this Huckleberry Hound. The Red Chase version would be nice to see in person and it very enticing to go after him. With the limit of 2 per person, the odds are stacked against you but do let that get you down. The normal figure is still pretty amazing and would look great out of the box I any Hanna-Barbara fans collection. I think it would a very interesting concept in the future for multiple Chases for a single figure. We see multiple colors for Batman, Huckleberry Hound, and other characters out there but what if they were all dropped on the same release. This would make each chase special in its own way with them all being sought after at the same time. Obviously, some will be more popular than others but that is the name of the game. The Funko-Shop Exclusive Huckleberry Hound will be priced at $30 and they go live at 2pm eastern. You will find them located here and test your chances for the elusive Red Hound Chase.