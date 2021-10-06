Funko Shows Off Their New York Comic Comic 2021 Exclusives Pop Vinyl's

Fall is finally here, and that means another iconic convention has arrived with New York Comic Con 2021. Last like last year, many companies are doing their own thing due to the ongoing pandemic even though there will be a more minor in-house event. Funko has been doing quite a few virtual conventions, and they have all been pretty big, but it seems like things are changing this year with a very interesting NYCC 2021 event. Kicking off tomorrow, October 7, 2012, Funko will be opening their online Funko Shop doors to everyone their year as no Lottery System has been implemented. The events exclusives arrived last this year with reveals coming to collectors last minute, and I am honestly a little underwhelmed. While there will be a nice assortment of limited edition Soda and Pop Vinyls, this is the first year since 2012 where I do not need a single Pop Vinyl. This is mainly due to the departure of my My Hero Academia Pop as two new exclusives will be hitting this year's NYCC convention. Starting us off first is a nice set of Funko Soda which will include:

Marvel Comics – Rocket Racoon – 10,000 Pieces – Flocked Chase

DC Comics – Poison Ivy – 12,000 Pieces – Glitter Chase

Operation – Cavity Sam – 5,000 Pieces – Glow in the Dark Chase

Banana Splits – Bingo – 3,000 Pieces – Flocked Chase

Masters of the Universe – Snake Face – 5,000 Pieces – Metallic Chase

Masters of the Universe – Roboto – 5,000 Pieces – Metallic Chase

Soda is not the only set of collectibles coming to NYCC 2021 as Funko's Pop Vinyls are the heart of the show. So classic and child franchise get new Pops with The Sword and the Stone, Eevee from Pokémon, a new Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, and a new member from Disney's The Three Musketeers with Goofy. There are plenty of other big-name Pop Vinyls coming this year, including Venom 2 Carnage, Wanderer Boba Fett from The Mandalorian, Mose from The Office, and even another member of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The fun is nowhere near done either as we are also getting a new All Might and the long-awaited invisible Tsuyu from My Hero Academia, Enchantress from the X-Men, as well as a slew of Masters of the Universe Sodas and Pops. One of my favorite Pops for NYCC has to easily be the Dungeons & Dragon Tiamat who is sculpted to perfection and will include a D20 die.

Most of these Pop Vinyls will be shared retailer exclusives, so fans will not have to worry about the chaos from tomorrow's online release. However, due to the massive delays in shipping, many retailers might not get them. Hot Topic has already confirmed that their exclusive will not be hitting online or in stores until December. Funko's whole virtual NYCC 2021 convention seems to be a make-shift convention with an ok line-up of Pop Vinyl exclusives. Some of these Pops do shine, but nothing out of the whole set of reveals really blows me away and makes me want to embrace the Funko Shop's new chaotic waiting line. With most Pops being delayed anyway, I am curious if it would have been smarter to push off the whole event and do a new winter convention. Since most places are already doing their own Virtual Con, it would have been totally fine to hold out the event instead of slamming it with everyone else. Either way, prepare for the launch of most of these Pop Vinyl figures right here and keep your eyes peeled for the shared retailer exclusive list to avoid online traffic.