Crack Open New Funko Soda From the Matrix to the Goonies

Funko is preparing collectors for the upcoming summer heat as they reveal new Funko Soda Vinyl figures are on the way. The Soda Vinyl line continues to be a massive hit giving old and new collectors some truly unique retro styled collectibles. Just like previous releases, each Funko Soda is limited to a certain run, with the highest being 18,000 pieces being the highest and 7,000 being the lowest. Each of these Soda Vinyl figures will come with a chance at a Chase variant making the Chases very sought after by intense collectors. There are seven new cans coming with the newest wave of incoming Soda Vinyls consisting of:

Energizer – Energizer Bunny – 18,000 Limited Edition – Silver Metallic Chase Variant (Specialty Series Exclusive)

Pan Am – Pan Am Stewardess – 10,000 Limited Edition – Red Haired Chase Variant

DC Comics – Bat-Mite – 10,000 Limited Edition – Black and Grey Suit Chase Variant

The Goonies – Sloth – 10,000 Limited Edition – Pirate Hat Sloth Chase Variant

Matrix – Neo – 10,000 Limited Edition – Alternate Appearance Neo Chase Variant

Underdog – Klondike Cat – 7,000 Limited Edition – Flocked Chase Variant

Underdog – Savoie-Faire – 7,000 Limited Edition – Alternate Color Chase Variant

This was a pretty excellent assortment of Funko Soda figures spanning all sides of the collecting genre. Bat-Mite and Sloth from the Goonies are my favorites from this wave of releases. Both designs keep that Saturday Morning Cartoon design alive, and both have some very fun Chase variants. All of these Funko Soda figures are available for pre-order here, with each one of them set to release in August 2021. The Energizer Bunny is set to release a little sooner with a May 2021 release date, and fans can lock down a pre-order for one of them at their local comic shop also since it is a Specialty Series release. What Soda Vinyl will you be adding to your growing Funko collection?