Future State Dark Detective Batman Arrives at McFarlane Toys

The current DC Comics Future State story arc is pretty fantastic, and I love what they are doing with Batman. After the take over of the Magistrate, Batman was the first to fall, and his "death" created chaos in Gotham with the fall of heroes. Now working from the shadows Bruce Wayne is the Dark Detective and McFarlane Toys captures him with a new DC Multiverse figure. Wearing a new "batsuit" Bruce Wayne comes with an angry head sculpt, grapple rope, and an interesting design that fans will want. I love the Batman Dark Detective outfit, but I wish we got a second standard head sculpt to help the figure flow better. The Future State Dark Detective Batman figure from McFarlane Toys arrives in March 2022, is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are located here.

"A tyrannical group known as the Magistrate has taken over policing Gotham City and are cracking down on anyone wearing a mask—heroes and villains alike. After discovering Batman's secret identity, Bruce Wayne disappears fast and almost loses his life in the process. He maintains the illusion that Bruce Wayne's dead and operates out of a basement as his new Batcave as he tries to save Gotham City from its new oppressors."

"This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back