G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Cobra Trooper Revealed

Witness the rise of Cobra once more as Hasbro has unveiled their latest set of G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardbacks

Article Summary Hasbro releases G.I. Joe Classified Retro Cardback Cobra Trooper.

Exciting 6" figures with retro packaging, helmet and weapons.

Pre-orders available at $24.99 for October 2024 release.

Cobra Troopers shown are the backbone of Cobra's infamous army.

Cobra is the main antagonist organization in the G.I. Joe franchise that was introduced to collectors by Hasbro in 1982. Led by the power-hungry Cobra Commander, Cobra seeks global domination through terrorism, advanced technology, and ruthless tactics. The organization features a distinctive hierarchy, with each member deadly as deadly s the next with notable members like Destro, Baroness, and Storm Shadow. Their biggest adversary is the G.I. Joe team, but Cobra always has a plan up their sleeve and an army to summon to destroy those Joes.

Hasbro wants fans to build up their Cobra army as they debut their newest set of G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback figures. The Cobra Trooper is getting its own release featuring three guns, a removable helmet, and a new deco. Nostalgic G.I. Joe packaging is featured for these new 6" figures, and this retro Cobra Trooper is selling out fast! G.I. Joe collectors can find pre-orders on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers like EE, BBTS, and more for $24.99. Cobra returns to power in October 2024 and be on the lookout for the Retro Cardback Cobra Commander!

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Cobra Trooper

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. This Cobra Trooper figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, knife, 3 weapon accessories and figure stand."

"The Cobra Trooper infantry forces are the most basic, bottom-of-the barrel soldiers in the Cobra regime. They are thugs, mercenaries, pirates and assorted lowlifes recruited from all over the world. They are given the most basic level of training, the most basic of uniforms. After handing them equipment they are told to go out and destroy, sabotage and wreak havoc. Their key advantage is their pure nastiness and sheer numbers. "

