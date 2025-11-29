Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Crimson Guard Revealed

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures up for pre-order and ready for action

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Crimson Guard action figure for pre-order.

The Crimson Guard features classic retro-inspired packaging and premium 6-inch detailing for collectors.

Comes loaded with accessories, including backpack, sword, sheath, knife, and features a female operative.

Perfect for troop-building your Cobra army, the Female Crimson Guard releases in April 2026 at $27.99.

Cobra's most elite operatives step out of the shadows with Hasbro's latest G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback release. The Crimson Guard are Cobra Commander's top-tier infiltrators, who are trained not only in combat but in law, finance, and undercover operations. Many live quiet suburban lives by day, secretly advancing Cobra's agenda from within society. That makes the Crimson Guard strike hard and fast, especially as the Joe never knows which one is on the hunt, and now female operatives are here.

Build up your Cobra Army with a new army builder loaded with accessories, including a backpack, sword, sheath, knife, and sleek red armor. One can never have enough soldiers for their G.I. Joe collection, and it is nice to see an expansion to the female operatives inside Cobra. Each figure is priced at $27.99, and they come in retro-inspired packaging, just like the toy releases back in the day, but now in a Classified Series 6" format. Pre-orders are already live, and the Female Crimson Guard is set to arrive in April 2026.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Crimson Guard

"The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing. The Crimson Guard are the elite shock troops of the Cobra Legions. Too precious to be wasted on the battlefield, they are dispersed worldwide in deep cover, assuming normal appearances and lifestyles. Features a classic deco and design of the Cobra Elite Trooper that fans of the original 1980s G.I. Joe characters will love and 10 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history."

CLASSIC-CARDBACK INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Crimson Guard comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the vintage A Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display

TROOP-BUILD YOUR COBRA FORCES: Adding multiple Crimson Guard figures to your collection and posing them with their accessories allows you to send hordes of Cobra villains up against your heroic G.I. Joe figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!