G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Deluxe Edition Deploys with Mezco Toyz

A Real American Hero has arrived into the fight as Mezco Toyz reveals their newest G.I. Joe One:12 Collective live figure. Originally revealed during the recent Mezco Toyzfair, Snake Eyes is ready to join your collection with a very impressive 6" figure. This iconic G.I. Joe member is a fan favorite among many fans, and now he is bigger than his original 3.75" counterpart, loaded with detail, features a fabric outfit, and loaded with weapons. The Snake Eyes arsenal will include grenades, multiple guns like a submachine gun with a removable silencer, two swords, a different variety of shurikens, handguns, knives, and some explosive weapon effects. With 32 points of articulation, this is the Snake Eyes figures fans have been wanting and he is available for pre-order right now and here for $112. He is set to release in Jan – March 2023, and keep your eyes peeled for more G.I. Joe figures on the horizon as Storm Shadow is also heading our way soon.

"Enter Snake Eyes, the mysterious, highly classified commando and latest addition to the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Snake Eyes is outfitted for stealth and functionality in all black. His chest harness can hold a group of 3 grenades (permanently attached) and his ninjatō or falchion sword, his utility belt can hold his tanto knife, and his thigh holster can hold his handgun. Timber, Snake Eye's companion and pet wolf, is included and features 3 interchangeable head portraits as well as over 20 points of articulation."

"The hybrid ninja-commando is armed and ready, complete with an overflowing arsenal including a three-section nunchaku 6 grenades, submachine gun with removable silencer, two butterfly swords, six shuriken in varying styles, and much more. When it comes to G.I. Joe operations, Snake Eyes is the best there is. A total mystery with abilities that border on the supernatural, Snake Eyes unique blend of strength, skill, and Arashikage ninja training make him a force to be reckoned with."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SNAKE EYES FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of trigger finger hands (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of staff holding hands (L&R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Long sleeved shirt

Chest harness

Wrist gauntlets

Utility belt

Cargo pants

Thigh holsters

Shin guards

Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Timber with three (3) interchangeable heads

One (1) three-section nunchaku

One (1) group of 3 grenades (attaches to harness)

One (1) tanto knife with sheath (attaches to belt)

One (1) ninjatō with sheath (attaches to harness)

One (1) falchion sword with sheath (attaches to harness)

One (1) submachine gun with removable silencer and two (2) removable magazines

One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) gun blast FX

One (1) shuriken throwing FX

One (1) grenade throwing FX

Two (2) butterfly swords

Three (3) roppo shuriken

Three (3) manji shuriken

Six (6) grenades

Six (6) throwing knives

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post