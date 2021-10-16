GameStop Receives Exclusive Warhammer Figures from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Day at GameStop not only featured some exclusive DC Multiverse figures but some new additions to the Warhammer 40,000 line. Two new figures are coming soon, starting with the battle-ready and powerful Raven Guard Veteran Sergeant. With an incredible sculpt, the Sons of Croax are back and ready to shake up the battlefield and your collection. The veteran soldier features 22 points of articulation, a Heavy Bolt Pistol, Astartes Chainsword, and a display base. There needs to be a villain for every hero, and McFarlane Toys has unveiled another Warhammer 40,000 Artist Series figure with the Ork Maganob with Shoota 7" figure. These Artist Proof figures really stay true to the Warhammer board game concept, and now fans can custom one how they like. Both McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 figures are set to release in December 2021, and the Raven Guard is priced at $19.99 and found here, while the Oak Maganob comes in at $39.99 and can be pre-ordered here.

"The Raven Guard are the Sons of Corax, and in the art of shadow warfare they are without equal. Theirs is the way of stealth, subterfuge and misdirection, ensuring their enemies are unaware of the true danger they face until it is far too late."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes a Heavy Bolt Pistol, Astartes Chainsword and a base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging

Collect all Additional McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures

"The Orks call their ruling caste Nobz. Nobz are bigger and scarier than other Orks and revel in cruel or casual violence. Nobz lead by example, plunging into the thick of the fighting and breaking skulls left, right and center. In this way each Nob acts as a sergeant-at-arms, champion, oppressor and role model for the Boys they lead."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figures based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Figure is classic matte grey to allow consumer to paint and customize their figure like classic Warhammer 40,000 minifigures

Includes Shoota and base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging

Collect all Additional McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures