Gears of War Queen Myrrah Leads the Locust with Storm Collectibles

The world of Gears of War continues to live with Storm Collectible as they unveil a new 1/12 scale figures from the hit video game

Storm Collectibles is cranking up the action with a brand-new addition to their growing 1/12 scale Gears of War collection. The deadly and formidable Queen Myrrah herself has arrived and is ready to unleash her power over the Locust Horde into your collection. Myrrah is a human herself, but after scientists kidnapped her for illegal experiments as a child, that all changed. She has no love for the humans and will gladly take on anyone who gets in her path for a new world of the Locust. Storm Collectibles has faithfully captured this Queen's appearance right from the Gears of Wars franchise and comes with a Torque Bow, Locust Knife, and three pairs of hands. She will pair nicely with some of the other Gears of War figures like the Locus Warden, Locus Drone, or any of the members of Delta Squad. Pre-orders for Queen Myrrah are already live and located right here for $75, and she is set to join the fight in Q2 2024.

Storm Collectibles Gears of War Queen Myrrah

"Queen Myrrah is the revered leader of the Locust Horde. On Emergence Day, she led the Locust as they burst forth from underground – the beginning of a war to eradicate humanity and claim the surface of Sera. Myrrah, a human, was just a child when she contracted Rustlung but survived the deadly Imulsion-triggered disease. Realizing that her DNA held the secret to developing an Imulsion-mutated biological weapon – the Locust – Dr. Niles Sampson and a cadre of rogue Coalition of Ordered Governments scientists kidnapped Myrrah conducted their illegal experiments at a secret facility beneath Mount Kadar."

"Myrrah eventually led the Locust test subjects in an uprising against their captors, killing all and escaping into the underground network of tunnels where they would grow in strength and numbers. Worshipped by the Locust as their Queen, Myrrah will stop at nothing to destroy humanity and create a new world for those under her protection."

Features:

x1 Head Sculpt

x1 Torque Bow

x1 Locust Knife

x3 Pair of hands

Estimated Release Date: Q2 2024

