Gecco Announces New Silent Hill x Dead by Daylight 1/6 Scale Statue

Horror walks the Earth once again as Gecco reveals that they are re-releasing their Silent Hill Pyramid Head statues. However, these statues are getting an updated look as they lean in towards the newest Dead by Daylight DLC release. Fully sculpted and ready to kill, The Execution is ready to add some death and bloody to your growing collection with this impressive 1/6th scale statue. Capturing the Midwich Elementary School, barbed wired and rusted steel frames are showcased as the Silent Hill killer drags his Great Knife. Standing at 13.77" tall, this statue shows off Pyramid Head with intense gruesome detail that will please Dead by Daylight and Silent Hill collectors. The Executioner Premium Statue from Gecco is priced at $360, is set to release between August – October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"The characters from the asymmetrical multiplayer (One Killer vs Four Survivors) horror game "Dead by Daylight" are recreated as 1/6 scale premium statues, and The Executioner, who is the Killer of the "SILENT HILL" chapter, now joins the series. This character's symbolic pyramid shape head is finely sculpted to recreate the eroded and rusted heavy steel finish. The graphic paint and sculpt capture the pain of the deeply hollowed and unhealed wounds on both arms. The sculpt of the Great Knife, clearly responsible for countless executions, captures the weight and brutality of the weapon."

"The platform is made in the image of the SILENT HILL chapter's stage, "Midwich Elementary School," and the effect of "Trail," detailed with barbed wire and rusted steel frames. The statue creates a tense and haunting atmosphere when the Killer corners the Survivor dragging the Great Knife."

Distributors

Ultra Tokyo Connection (North America)

Diamond Comics Distributor (North America)

Sideshow (North America)

Mamegyorai (Japan)

D4TOYS (Other countries)