General Mills Unveils New Ghostbusters and Lucky Charm Cereals

Collectors can now start their morning off right as General Mills announces some new limited edition cereal. In preparation for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, General Mills is bringing the ghost hunting to your well balanced breakfast. Take a bite out of the afterlife with ghost and ectoplasm themed marshmallows pleasing any fan of the series. If Ghostbusting is not your thing, then strap on into your spaceship as Lucky Charms is going out of this world with Lucky Charms Galactic. Three new magic charms have been revealed with two planets and a rocket ship that will make your breakfast the center of your universe. These limited edition General Mills cereals will entertain any adult and kid out there, bringing a small to their morning. These are hitting stores this April (now), so be on the lookout to add some Ghost Hunting or Galaxy Jumping to your breakfast routine.

Ghostbusters

Product info: Ghostbusters cereal borrows inspo from the upcoming movie release which is a continuation of the iconic 80's flick, premiering later this year. In anticipation for the sequel, enjoy fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. Who you gonna call?! Ghostbusters!

Timing: Available beginning early-to-mid April for a limited time

MSRP: Family Size $3.99, Mid-Size $2.50

Lucky Charms Galactic

Product info: Lucky Charms Galactic provides an out-of-this-world twist on the beloved Lucky Charms cereal. Lucky is going to space – and he has uncovered three new magic charms with special powers — two planet charms that have the power to duplicate and a new rocket charm that has the power to race through space! These three new charms blast off into your cereal bowls, accompanied by the eight charms we know and love, for a new take on a fan favorite.

Timing: Available on Earth for a limited time beginning early April

MSRP: Family Size $4.99, Mid-Size $3.99