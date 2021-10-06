Darth Maul Enters the Battle of Mandalore with New Gentle Giant Statue

Relive the excitement of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals their new exclusive statue. Darth Maul returns once again, and it ends with him going toe to toe with Ahsoka Tano in a climactic battle. Standing 12" tall, Darth Maul is showcased in a battle pose with his dual red-bladed lightsaber activated as he prepares for the Siege of Mandalore. This deadly villain comes to life with an amazing sculpt that captures a nice palace between The Clone Wars animation the realism of each character. From his red tattooed body to his new black outfit and even his robotic legs, Gentle Giant did not hold back with this sculpt, and it really shows. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this is one statue that Phantom Menace and Clone Wars fans will not want to miss, and he is priced at $250. Be on the lookout for the Gentle Giant Ltd. Ahsoka Tano statue, which will add a whole new dynamic feel to this statue and fans can pre-order him right here.

"Darth Maul Prepares for Battle in a New GentleGiantLtd.com Exclusive! – Let the battle begin! The Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ Season 7 battle between Darth Maul™ and Ahsoka Tano™ left such a lasting impression that we decided to immortalize the scene in statue form! This month, we're introducing the first of the two companion collectible characters for pre-order, Darth Maul. The 1:6 scale, approximately 12-inch Milestones Statue showcases the Sith Lord™ during his final battle, with his signature double-bladed lightsaber™ at the ready. The current ruler of Mandalore™ strikes a terrifying pose atop a flame-scarred base."

"Limited to only 1,000 pieces, which will be available ONLY on gentlegiantltd.com, he comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ Darth Maul™ Milestones Statue will be available to pre-order starting Friday, October 1st to 2021 Premier Guild. As an added bonus, any customer who pre-orders the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ Darth Maul™ Milestones Statue during its opening month will also receive special access to pre-order the companion piece, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ Ahsoka Tano™ Milestones Statue, at a later date!"