Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Tiamat Arrives from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure for their Godzilla x Kong The New Empire collection with Tiamat

Rising from the hidden depths of the MonsterVerse, Tiamat comes to life with Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series. Inspired by its appearance in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), this deep-sea Titan is faithfully captured with this 15.7" long figure. This terrifying monster features layered paint applications over a translucent body, showcasing her signature green fin-scaled hide, pink dorsal fins, and unique petal-shaped head fins. As expected, due to her design, the figure's body is fully articulated, allowing for some impressive, fluid poses that reflect Tiamat's agility in the water and her ability to take on the fury of Godzilla.

Hiya Toys was sure to add wired sections in the tail to enable a more natural bending, along with adjustability on the petal-shaped fins on its face. To support its massive 15" body, Hiya has included two display stands allowing for some fun poses, outside of the water, and on your Godzilla displays. Tiamat is a welcome addition to Hiya Toys' ongoing Exquisite MonsterVerse series, and pre-orders are now live for $69.99 and this Titan is expected to arrive in Q1 2027.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire – Tiamat

"Rising from the hidden depths, Tiamat from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire joins the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series. GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE released in 2024. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans."

"This brand-new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Tiamat action figure is based on the original film CG data, faithfully capturing the Titan's appearance. Measuring approximately 40 CM in full length from head to tail, recreates Features multi-layer paint applications over clear body, featuring Tiamat's signature green fin-scaled hide, pink layered dorsal fins, and petal-shaped cranial fins. Overlapping spines running from head to tail, enhancing her imposing and intimidating silhouette as an ocean titan."

