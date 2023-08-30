Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: cal kestis, Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, jedi: fallen order, star wars

Gentle Giant Debuts Exclusive Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Statue

Get ready for a new Gallery Diorama statue as Star Wars fans can bring home the adventures of Cal Kestis with an exclusive statue

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a real treat for Star Wars gamers, and the sequel did not disappoint. The story follows Cal Kestis, a Jedi who is now hiding after the events of the Revenge of the Sith and the death of his master. Cal is thrown into conflict with the Empire as he tries to survive the Jedi-hunting Inquisitor. This padawan must now remember his teaching and continue onto the path of a Jedi as a whole galaxy awaits. Oddly enough, Star Wars fans do not have a lot of collectibles for Jedi: Fallen Order. However, Gentle Giant Ltd. is offering a new Gallery Diorama statue with the protagonist Jedi and BD-1 as a Premier Guild Exclusive. Featuring his signature poncho and all, force users will be able to bring home Cal as he leaps into action. Everything from his signature looks, blue lightsaber, and faithful droid is captured in this 10" statue, making it a must have collectible for Star Wars gamers. Fans can check out Cal Kestis right here and be sure to become a Gentle Giant Ltd. Premier Guild Member to pre-order yours today and much more.

Premier Guild Exclusive Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ™- Cal Kestis™ Gallery Diorama – Premier Guild Exclusive – Display – A survivor of Order 66, Jedi padawan Cal Kestis spent years living on the run until his introduction in the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

"Now, this 10-inch Gallery Diorama depicts him on the move, holding aloft his blue lightsaber while carrying BD-1 on his back! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, including a translucent lightsaber blade, it is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

