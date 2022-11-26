Embrace The Exorcist with Iron Studios Possessed Regan Statue

Iron Studios has stepped into the world of horror as they debut a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming from The Exorcist, fans get to witness the exorcism of Regan McNeil once. That statue comes in at 5.7" high and 8.7" wide, with the possessed hill on her bed. Iron Studios captures the horror of the Exorcist in great detail, making it a perfect celebration piece for the film its 50th anniversary. Regans gruesome and torn face is nicely captured and the texturing and craftsmanship of the bed are quite realistic. Iron Studios, hold really start dishing ur more horror statues because The Exorcist fans will not want to miss out on this piece. Coming in at $210, The Exorcists Possessed Regan statue is up for pre-order right here with a December 2023 release.

"The Demon is a Liar." – The Exorcist

"Trapped inside her room in a big house located in Georgetown, a historical neighborhood in the Northwest of Washington, in the U.S., over an old couple bed with padded headboard and footboard to protect its occupant, a demonic evil entity possesses the body of a preteen girl, turning her physically distorted with her body covered in wounds."

"Seating with a malicious and unhuman countenance, all that the diabolic spirit that lives in her body wishes for is to cause the death of its innocent host. Considered by many as the most terrifying movie of all times, Iron Studios present their statue "Possessed Regan McNeil Deluxe – The Exorcist – Art Scale 1/10", with the possessed protagonist from "The Exorcist", one of the greatest horror films ever done, celebrating its 50-year-anniversary of causing shivers of fear and horror in many generations."