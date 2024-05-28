Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Nik Sant Bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far far away once again as they debut their latest set of Star Wars collectible statues

Article Summary Gentle Giant debuts a 1,000-piece limited edition Nik Sant mini bust from Return of the Jedi.

The statue portrays the Rebel commando from the Battle of Endor, with fans theorizing he's Captain Rex.

Priced at $130, this collector's piece stands 6" tall with intricate detailing and battle-ready pose.

Available exclusively on Gentle Giant Ltd.'s website, each bust comes with a numbered certificate.

Nik Sant is a minor but intriguing character who can be seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing him to life. Nik was the bearded Rebel commando who was featured during the mission to help destroy the shield generator on Endor. Despite his brief screen time, Star Wars fans have speculated about his identity, leading to an intriguing theory that links him to the Clone Captain Rex. The beloved character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels is known for his loyalty and distinctive white beard from his later years. He fought alongside Jedi such as Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the Era of the Republic and then joined Ezra and the Rebellion after the Empire.

Nothing has been specifically told to fans, but it is Rex in the Battle of Endor, finishing the final fight with Leia, Chewbacca, and Han Solo and adopting the alias Nik Sant during his time in the Rebellion. Gentle Giant Ltd. now embraces this captivating theory with their newest statue, with an exclusive limited edition 1,000-piece Nik Sant statue. The statue features a 6" tall bust of the bearded Rebel commando in detailed Rebel attire, who is holding a blaster and is ready for action. The Fall of the Empire is upon us, and this statue was made sure of that, it is priced at $130, and pre-orders are live and exclusive to Gentle Giant Ltd.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Nik Sant Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Who was that white-bearded Rebel Trooper seen at the Battle of Endor? Some say he was a former Clone Trooper, fighting to free the galaxy from tyranny. Whoever he was, Nik Sant is the newest character to be captured as a 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Exclusively available through gentlegiantltd.com starting May the 4th, this approximately 6-inch mini-bust depicts the rebel with his rifle raised and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

