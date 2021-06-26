Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars Statues with Dooku, Luke, and More

Diamond Select Toys is back with some more amazing statues from Marvel, films, and of course, Star Wars. Three new statues are heading our way from a galaxy far, far away with remarkable sculpts done by Gentle Giant Ltd. Starting us off first is from the prequel series as Darth Tyranus, aka Count Dooku, is back to teach the Jedi a new lesson. Standing 7" tall, this mini-bust shows off Count Dooku with his red lightsaber ignited, with the statue being limited to only 2,000 pieces. We then travel to the original trilogy as Luke Skywalker is back from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in his classic black outfit. Limited to 2,000 pieces and standing roughly 12 inches tall, Luke stands at the ready with his green lightsaber ignited.

The Star Wars fun does not end there either as we come back to the sequel trilogy with the return of the First Order. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this statue stands roughly 10 inches tall, showing a faithfully created bust of the trooper's armor. The First Order Stormtrooper's beautifully crafted armor comes to life right before fan's eyes, and Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this amazing statue. Each of these new Gentle Giant Ltd. statues is set to release in November, and pre-orders are available now. Star Wars fans will be able to secure their at their local comic book store as well, but online orders are up here. Count Dooku comes in at $120, Luke Skywalker is priced at $250, and the Stormtrooper receives a price tag of $175. May the Force Be With You!

"STAR WARS REVENGE OF THE SITH COUNT DOOKU 1/6 SCALE BUST – You may know him as Darth Tyrannus, but Count Dooku is a true Dark Lord of the Sith, and now he's the newest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Holding his red-bladed lightsaber upright, Dooku is the essence of Sith nobility in this approximately 7-inch mini-bust. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros. and hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

"STAR WARS RETURN OF THE JEDI LUKE SKYWALKER MILESTONES 1/6 SCALE STATUE – Luke Skywalker is back in Black, and he's the newest Milestones statue! Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, Luke wears his famous all-black outfit from Return of the Jedi, including one black glove, and holds his green-bladed lightsaber. This statue is limited to only 2000 pieces, features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros. and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

"STAR WARS THE FORCE AWAKENS FIRST ORDER TROOPER LEGENDS IN 3D 1/2 SCALE BUST – The troopers are coming, and now the foot soldier of the First Order is the latest Legend in 3D! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this half-scale bust of a First Order Stormtrooper is limited to only 1000 pieces, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"