Gentle Giant Debuts NYCC Marvel Comics Hallows' Eve Animated Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled their latest selection of upcoming collectibles including a new Marvel Comics inspired animated statue

Hallows' Eve, aka Janine Godbe, is a powerful Marvel figure with supernatural powers.

Limited to 500 pieces, the statue shows Eve with masks on a tombstone, ready for Halloween.

Secure this exclusive Marvel collectible for $65, sculpted by Casen Barnard.

Hallow's Eve is a very recent addition to the Marvel Comics roster and was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (2023). She is portrayed as Janine Godbe, the long-time girlfriend of Ben Reilly, also known as one of the clones of Spider-Man. She was initially introduced as a supportive figure in Reilly's journey, but she would gain traction after the New Horizon incident as Ben descended into villainy and became Chasm. After making a red with Madelyn Pryor, Janine gains the ability to manifest various supernatural powers based on the Halloween-inspired masks she wears. Each mask unlocks different powers, such as a werewolf, vampire, or ghost, but all have a cost.

Now, Hallow's Eve is getting her very own Young Marvel statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. for New York Comic Con, and they are preparing for Halloween. Janie is depicted standing on a tombstone with two masks in her hands with a devil and a vampire. Hallow's Eve will be extremely limited, with only 500 pieces getting released, and Marvel Comics fans can snag one up today for $65 online now.

Marvel Comics Hallows' Eve Animated Statue – NYCC Exclusive

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Janine Godbe was dating Ben Reilly when he became the villainous Chasm. So when Chasm joined forces with the evil Goblin Queen, Janine was given a new name and powers – Hallows' Eve! Able to assume the abilities and appearance of whatever mask she wears, Eve is depicted here as she appeared on a "Young Marvel" variant cover for Marvel Comics."

"With a mask in each hand and perched atop a tombstone, Eve stands approximately 5 inches tall and features art-accurate sculpting and paint applications. Exclusive to New York Comic-Con 2024 and limited to only 500 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

