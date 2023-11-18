Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Ahsoka, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Debuts Star Wars Statues for Ahsoka, Life Day and More

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new set of delightful Star Wars statues that will take collectors back to a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Gentle Giant unveils new Star Wars statues: Thrawn, Fennec Shand, and Life Day Chewbacca.

Limited edition collectibles from Ahsoka and The Mandalorian available for pre-order.

Grand Admiral Thrawn statue limited to 3,000 pieces, priced at $130.

Life Day Chewbacca and Fennec Shand statues limited to 1,000 pieces each.

Bring home a galaxy far, far away as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with their latest Star Wars collectible statues. Three new statues are on the way, each capturing a different moment in time from across the galaxy. Up first is the arrival of live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn from the recent Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Posed to perfection, his elite Grand Admiral is limited to only 3,00 pieces and is priced at $130. Coming to life from Disney+ next is from The Mandalorian, as Fennec Shand shows where her loyalties lie inside Jabba's Palace. Releasing as a Star Wars Premier Collection Statue, Fennec is limited to only 1,000 pieces and is featured with her rifle and blue jug. Last but not least, Gentle Giant is celebrating Life Day with a limited edition Life Day Chewbacca. Suited up in his red robe, Chewy is holding a Life Day Orb and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. All three Star Wars statues are beautifully crafted and will be an excellent addition to any growing collection. Pre-orders can be found right at Gentle Giant Ltd. here, with a late July 2024 release date.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Grand Admiral Thrawn



"A Gentle Giant LTD release! From another galaxy, he has arrived, as the newest 1/6 scale Star Wars mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Joining the long-running mini-bust line, this sculpture of Grand Admiral Thrawn is based on his live-action appearance in the Disney+ series Ahsoka, and measures approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box."



Chewbacca Life Day Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! As the holidays approach, a Star Wars fan's thoughts turn to Life Day, the ancient Wookiee celebration of family, joy and harmony, which spread across the galaxy in the wake of the Galactic Empire's defeat. Wearing his Life Day robes and holding a crystalline Life Day Orb, Chewbacca is ready to celebrate in this holiday mini-bust. It measures approximately 7 inches tall, is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."



The Mandalorian – Fennec Shand Premier Collection Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Don't mess with Fennec Shand! The enforcer for daimyo Boba Fett is the newest statue in the Premier Collection line, and she is not to be trifled with! With her MK sniper rifle by her side, and a jug of blue liquid in the other, Fennec measures approximately 10 inches tall, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, this statue comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!