Gentle Giant Ltd. Debuts Two New Star Wars Boba Fett Bust Statues

The Mandalorian is easily one of the biggest Star Wars events in the past couple of years and, yes even bigger than the sequel trilogy. The Disney+ series brought back some fan-favorite characters like Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano, and one of the most popular Star Wars characters around; Boba Fett. This infamous bounty hunter is now getting his own show, and fans could not be happier with a season premiere on December 28, 2021. For this week's Bring Home the Bounty, Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed not one, but two new Boba Fett statues are on the way. First, we have a The Mandalorian Season 2 Boba Bust standing roughly 10 inches tall, showing off his new costume and is limited to 1,000 pieces. We then get a 3,000 piece Boba statue straight from The Book of Boba Fett with high-end detail featuring his armor as he prepares for greatness. Both statues are live here, with the 3D bust coming in at $199, and the Book of Boba bust coming in at only $120.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Boba Fett is back, with an all new show "The Book of Boba Fett" and now he's back as a 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust! This approximately 6-inch, ½ scale bust depicts Boba Fett as he appeared on his new Disney+ series, with new costume details and a high level of sculpting and paint application. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by the talented team at Gentle Giant Ltd.!"

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Boba Fett returned to the world of Star Wars with a vengeance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and now he's an all-new Legend in 3D! This approximately 10-inch, ½ scale bust depicts Boba Fett as he appeared on The Mandalorian, featuring new costume details and a high level of sculpting and paint application. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna!"