Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Dave Filoni X-Wing Pilot Exclusive Figure

Hasbro is preparing fans for their upcoming HasCon 2021 event by revealing some of their upcoming exclusives. We finally blast off to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has finally started to debut the upcoming Star Wars exclusive figures. Kicking things off first is the figure debut of Trapper Wolf, who is an X-Wing pilot for the Rebellion. He made his on-screen debut in The Mandalorian, and for dedicated fans, he was played by the legendary Dave Filoni. Everyone Star Wars needs a Dave Filoni action figure, and now they can own one with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Trapper Wolf is depicted in his X-Wing pilot outfit and will come with a blaster and helmet. The Black Series figure will be priced at $29.99 and will be released with all of the other HasCon 2021 exclusives. Stay tuned for more information on his release date, he can be found here, but links are not live until the event.

"COMING THIS FALL AT PULSE CON 2021! MORE DETAILS TO COME. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER TO STAY UP TO DATE! A veteran of the Rebellion against the Empire, Trapper Wolf now serves as a pilot in the New Republic. He flies his X-wing as part of a squadron that patrols the outer reaches of the galaxy. The 6-inch scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Trapper Wolf character from The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure and 2 accessories.

A veteran of the Rebellion against the Empire, Trapper Wolf now serves as a pilot in the New Republic. He flies his X-wing as part of a squadron that patrols the outer reaches of the galaxy

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Trapper Wolf toy, inspired by the live-action series on Disney+

This Star Wars The Black Series action figures come with 2 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories: a blaster and helmet

Star Wars fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) to build a Star Wars galaxy

Ages 4 and up