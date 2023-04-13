Gentle Giant Ltd Reveals Two Adventurous Indiana Jones Bust Statues Gentle Giant Ltd. is joining in on the adventures of Indiana Jone as they debut an impressive selection of new collectibles

New adventures await Indiana Jones as his next adventure Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, arrives in June. While we are waiting for that new story to unfold, Gentle Giant Ltd. is celebrating past stories with some new collectibles. That is right, the world of Indiana comes to life with some impressive and limited edition statues. Two brand new 1/6 scale busts are on the way featuring Dr. Henry Jones and Dr. Henry Jones Sr.!

The Indiana Jones statue features a design from Raiders of the Lost Ark with his whip and torch in hand. Gentle Giant put a lot of time into this piece with detail, likeness, and they will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Dr. Henry Jones Sr., on the other hand comes from The Last Crusade will stand 6" tall and is also limited to only 3,000 pieces. Both Indiana Jones pieces will have a numbered certificate of authenticity and are remarkable statues. Pre-orders are already live with Gentle Giant Ltd., with both getting a $130 price tag; Indy can be found here, and his father right here.

Father and Son Reunite with New Gentle Giant Ltd. Statues

"Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust – Adventure has a name, and it's Indiana Jones! Now, the legendary archaeologist swings into the Gentle Giant LTD world with a realistic 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, torch and whip in hand, this highly detailed bust is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $130.00."

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Dr. Henry Jones Sr. 1/6th Scale Mini-Bust – Like son, like father! Now, the original Henry Jones journeys into the Gentle Giant LTD world with a realistic 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this highly detailed bust is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $130.00."