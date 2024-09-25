Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, marvel, spider-man

Gentle Giant Ltd. Unveils New Young Marvel Doctor Octopus Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including a new adorable animated statue from Spider-Man

This 6-inch statue captures the playful, childlike design with detailed cel-shading and iconic metal tentacles.

Available for $70, the statue is limited to 1,000 pieces, with pre-orders open online and at local comic shops now.

Future releases from Gentle Giant Ltd. include Sam Wilson as Captain America, Mysterio, and Loki.

Diamond Select Toys is back with another limited editor Marvel statue that brings new Young Marvel designs to life. Marvel Comics' Young Marvel Variant covers, illustrated by Skottie Young, have created a fandom of their own for their playful, cartoonish, and childlike designs of iconic Marvel superheroes. Young has a unique art style, which has captivated fans over the decade, adding new playground versions of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk to life. Since their growing popularity, Gentle Giant Ltd has been crafting these delighted characters in statue form, and now a new villain has arrived.

A new limited edition Young Marvel Doctor Octopus is here and seems to be based on one of the Skottie Young pins that were released at SDCC 2023. Standing 6" tall, this Spider-Man villain is ready to take your lunch money in adorable cel-shaded detail while being supported by his signature metal tentacles. He will be limited to only 1,000 pieces, he is priced at $70, and pre-orders are already live online as well at your Local Comic Book Store. Be on the lookout for more Young Marvel statues from Gentle Giant Ltd with Sam Wilson as Captian America, Mysterio, and even the God of Mischief, Loki

Marvel – Doctor Octopus Animated-Style Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Octopus strikes! Doctor Otto Octavius is a brilliant mastermind, and now Spider-Man's nemesis (well, one of them, anyway) is the newest animated-style statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on the "Young Marvel" variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this child-sized version of Otto features his trademark bowl haircut and goggles and stands approximately 6 inches tall while supported by his mechanical limbs. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

